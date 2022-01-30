 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

This fully renovated brick charmer in Benton Park West is a must see! This home boasts newly restored & refinished antique hardwoods throughout and an open floor plan. In the spacious newly renovated kitchen, you will notice beautiful quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The home also includes off street parking with a 2 car garage-port. Complete with a new HVAC system, updated plumbing & electric, a brand new water heater, and 2nd floor laundry hookups- come see what else this stylish home has to offer!

