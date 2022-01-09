LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This stunning home sits directly across from Carondelet Park with a WATER VIEW!!! This 4 bed/1.5 bath all brick bungalow is here to impress! The charm you have been wanting with the location you dreamed up. As you step through the front door into foyer, you are greeted by gleaming refinished original hardwood floors that flow throughout the main level. New paint through home as well. Continue your tour & be stunned by a gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances including gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as modern tile backsplash. Spacious living/dining room combo with fireplace, and office/bedroom complete the main floor. Notice the stained glass throughout that provides excellent charm & character to the home. 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath complete upper level. Level backyard, 2-car garage with additional carport make a perfect entertaining space for family & friends. Close to shopping, dining, schools, Carondelet Park & more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
