4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Welcome to this U-City charmer! This 4 bed/2.5 bath home is a combination of historical charm with modern conveniences. Throughout the home you'll see arched doorways, stain-glass windows, radiator covers & wide molding. Living Room has beautiful wood floors, floor to ceiling stone fireplace an abundance of windows. Adjoining DR makes entertaining a breeze. What makes this home even more unique is the spacious eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, canned lighting, center island with direct access to cozy family room. Huge main floor laundry/utility room is a treat! Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms all with wood floors and ceiling fans & shared hall bath. Partially finished LL offers 4th bedroom, home office 2nd full bath and plenty of storage. Deck overlooks treelined backyard and your oversized 2 car garage. Zoned heating and cooling. Original home is boiler/radiant heat and 4 year NEW AC, addition has sep HVAC unit. Fabulous location, just minutes from Clayton and U-City!