Introducing the epitome of modern urban living in the Central West End area! This stunning new construction townhouse offers a perfect blend of contemporary design and luxurious comfort. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a main level master suite, this 1,920 sqft residence exudes sophistication and style. Privacy is paramount, and this townhouse goes above and beyond to provide extra seclusion. With a detached 2-car garage, the property preserves the serene atmosphere while offering convenient access to your vehicles. Located in the vibrant Central West End, you'll have a world of amenities at your doorstep. Trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and cultural hotspots are just a short stroll away, adding excitement and convenience to your lifestyle. Embrace the allure of modern living in this townhouse, where contemporary design meets the charm of an urban oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $3,350
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jack Flaherty's handwritten letter to Oliver Marmol was left on the Cardinals manager's desk by the right-hander after he was traded to the Ba…
Cardinals sent Jordan Hicks to Toronto, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas.
Jack Flaherty finds himself at the fulcrum of the Cardinals' trade decisions and negotiations — whether they find the right deal or opt to see…
A 2021 tax on online sales also ended local opt-outs for weekend set aside for purchasing new clothes and school supplies.
Calverton Park’s mayor says the city’s just trying to protect homeowners.