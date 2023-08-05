Introducing the epitome of modern urban living in the Central West End area! This stunning new construction townhouse offers a perfect blend of contemporary design and luxurious comfort. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a main level master suite, this 1,920 sqft residence exudes sophistication and style. Privacy is paramount, and this townhouse goes above and beyond to provide extra seclusion. With a detached 2-car garage, the property preserves the serene atmosphere while offering convenient access to your vehicles. Located in the vibrant Central West End, you'll have a world of amenities at your doorstep. Trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and cultural hotspots are just a short stroll away, adding excitement and convenience to your lifestyle. Embrace the allure of modern living in this townhouse, where contemporary design meets the charm of an urban oasis.