Welcome - SEMI FURNISHED - 7109 South (upper unit) ALL ELECTRIC four bedroom, three bath with a two car semi enclosed carport in the heart of Maplewood. Built in 2022 the floor plan is open, airy and has an amazing feel. Two entrances to the unit from the street or carport. Main floor offers living room, dining room, chef style kitchen, full bath and bedroom/office. Upper floor boasts a master bedroom, master bath, two large bedrooms, a hallway bath and laundry w/d included. Modern comforts, beautifully landscaped, near shopping, parks, restaurants, and grocery stores A fabulous screened front porch and large side deck to entertain family and friends. Other:zoned heating/cooling, chef style kitchens, large bedrooms, island seating, gorgeous bathrooms and splendid light. NOTE:A superior layer of sound proofing is between the units, Owner pays sewer and trash, yard work included. Tenant pays electric and water. Come take a look. This is a sublease with permission.