4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

Location, Location! Welcome to sought-after St. Louis Hills - This 1.5 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. While this house maintains all the original charm and characteristics of a South City home such as hardwood floors, stained glass windows, original trim, and wood doors it also has features great updates! The first floor has a large living room that opens to a spacious dining room then through to the updated kitchen with stainless steels appliances and beautiful backsplash. Right past the kitchen is a large sunroom that you could enjoy year-round. The main floor also includes 2 spacious bedrooms and a fully updated bathroom. When you head upstairs you will find an additional full bathroom and 2 large bedrooms. The backyard is fenced in, has a lovely patio area fit for outdoor dining, and provides one car garage and a parking pad for an additional vehicle. Walking distance to Francis Park and Ted Drews! Roof (2020) Don't miss out on this house!!