4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

Welcome Home! This 4 bed, 3 bath Home was Extensively Renovated just 6 years ago... In the Highly Sought After Tower Grove South Neighborhood! Steps away from Tower Grove Park and the Lively Morgan Ford Strip, this Home is waiting for you! The first floor boast an open Kitchen, Dining and Living area along with a possible first floor Bedroom or Office with attached Bath. The second floor boast a Large Master Suite, along with 2 more Bedrooms and the 3rd Bath. The 3rd floor is wide open and a perfect TV Room getaway after a long days work! Open House Saturday 1/9 and Sunday 1/9 1pm-3pm