--PRICE ADJUSTMENT!--Character, charm & loads of living space waiting for you in this turn of the century 3-story Dogtown home. Scenic stained glass windows , pocket doors, fireplaces, hardwoods, large windows & wrap-around front porch are just the start. First floor features beautiful original wood staircase, stunning stained glass windows w/ landscape motif, tall ceilings. Foyer leads into large living room featuring oversized period windows, fabulous millwork, hardwoods & wood burning stove. Dining room features pocket doors, hardwoods, second fireplace w/original mantle, amazing period millwork, opens to kitchen. Kitchen w/42" cabinets (some w/glass doors), breakfast bar, pantry, eat in kitchen leads to back deck. Half bath on first floor too! Upstairs-4 bedrooms plus an office, utility room, 2nd floor deck, hall bath, loads of living space. Walk to Olympia, Pan Olive, close to shopping, Hwy 64 wonderful waiting for your TLC & design touches...take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Matz and Stroman, two free-agent starters of interest to the Cardinals, share a trait the club values.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.