4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000

Welcome to 3429 Giles Ave, a former gut-rehab located in popular Tower Grove South. Main floor bedroom with adjacent full bath, perfect for in-laws or guests. Main floor laundry (washer/dryer stay). A chef's kitchen with stainless appliances (fridge stays), center island, 42 inch cabinets, ceramic tile, pantry & rear stairs leading to the 2nd floor master bedroom. This bedroom features a large walk-in closet & a private deck overlooking the double lot with mature trees & landscaping. Gorgeous fireplace mantel (decorative) in dining room. Recessed lighting throughout, central vacuum system, intercom system, exposed brick on stairway wall, insulated windows, covered front porch, covered rear deck off kitchen. Both full baths are large & modern. Full walk-out basement. 3 year old roof on home. Oversized 2-car garage. Seller offering 2-10 Home Warranty ($630) at closing. Clear occupancy inspection. Quick possession possible. Sale includes the adjacent vacant lot (3427 Giles Ave). Nice!