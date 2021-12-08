4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000

This Shaw home is what you have been waiting for! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home is bright and airy. The kitchen opens up to a large room that is perfect for living room, dining room or family room. Master bedroom and full bath in first floor. 3 bedrooms upstairs (possibly 4 bedrooms) with full bath and a second floor laundry. This home is perfect for growing families. Easy highway access. St Margaret of Scotland is right down the street. Within walking distance of Sasha's, SweetArt, Ices Plain & Fancy and Fiddlehead Fern Cafe.