4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000

Dream Big in this Historic home located within minutes of downtown, local parks, shopping and restaurants! This huge solid brick home sits on an oversized lot with exterior landscape, privacy, and additional garage for storage or parking. Updates include stainless steel appliances, vinyl insulated windows (2005), New roof 2019, some plumbing, electrical, paint, and flooring. You could make this your next investment opportunity with an airbnb or vrbo, potential in-home office space, hosting large gatherings for family or co workers, or to just raise a family in this very roomy rustic atmosphere!