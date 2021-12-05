 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

Fantastic south city home in very walkable neighborhood close to restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Home features almost 2,000 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office, and bonus room. Spacious living room with fireplace that opens into breakfast room and renovated kitchen. Personal office on the main level for those working from home! Formal dining room and bonus room overlooking the private backyard. Second floor has large owner's bedroom with double closets, 3 additional bedrooms, updated full bathroom with large vanity. Backyard has 2 car garage and is fenced with patio perfect for entertaining or BBQ's. Zoned HVAC and seller has 2-10 Supreme Home Warranty in place with coverage through 9/12/22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News