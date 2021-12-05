Fantastic south city home in very walkable neighborhood close to restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Home features almost 2,000 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office, and bonus room. Spacious living room with fireplace that opens into breakfast room and renovated kitchen. Personal office on the main level for those working from home! Formal dining room and bonus room overlooking the private backyard. Second floor has large owner's bedroom with double closets, 3 additional bedrooms, updated full bathroom with large vanity. Backyard has 2 car garage and is fenced with patio perfect for entertaining or BBQ's. Zoned HVAC and seller has 2-10 Supreme Home Warranty in place with coverage through 9/12/22.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900
