OPEN SUNDAY 11/20 1-3 PM. Popular South City! Perfect Mix of Old World Charm & Modern Updates! Great Brick Home in North Hampton Neighborhood w/Nice Street Appeal...4 Bedrooms...2 Full Baths...Hardwood Flooring flows from Entry Foyer into Spacious Living Room, Large Dining Room & the Main Floor Bedrooms. Gorgeous Newer Kitchen featuring: White 42" Shaker Style Cabinets, Center Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Tile Backsplash, Built-in Pantry, Side Bar, Deep Sink w/Hi arc Faucet & Recessed Lighting...Master Suite with Large Updated Master Bath Including Double Sink Vanity...4th Bedroom could be Office/Study... Extra Bonus Room Up now being Used as a Huge Walk in Closet-Great Storage Space in Addition to the other Ample Closet Space...Stained Glass Windows...Classic Archways & Molding...Large Deck with steps to Great Level Fenced Backyard-Nice for Entertaining...3 Car Garage which is an Added Outstanding Feature to this Home...See to Appreciate!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Schumaker officially named bench coach for new manager Marmol. McGee, Maddux, Albert, Clapp, Warner and Eversgerd all return as coaches.