4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

OPEN SUNDAY 11/20 1-3 PM. Popular South City! Perfect Mix of Old World Charm & Modern Updates! Great Brick Home in North Hampton Neighborhood w/Nice Street Appeal...4 Bedrooms...2 Full Baths...Hardwood Flooring flows from Entry Foyer into Spacious Living Room, Large Dining Room & the Main Floor Bedrooms. Gorgeous Newer Kitchen featuring: White 42" Shaker Style Cabinets, Center Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Tile Backsplash, Built-in Pantry, Side Bar, Deep Sink w/Hi arc Faucet & Recessed Lighting...Master Suite with Large Updated Master Bath Including Double Sink Vanity...4th Bedroom could be Office/Study... Extra Bonus Room Up now being Used as a Huge Walk in Closet-Great Storage Space in Addition to the other Ample Closet Space...Stained Glass Windows...Classic Archways & Molding...Large Deck with steps to Great Level Fenced Backyard-Nice for Entertaining...3 Car Garage which is an Added Outstanding Feature to this Home...See to Appreciate!