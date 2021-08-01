4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

Welcome home to this charming Tower Grove East beauty! Minutes from Tower Grove Park and S Grand, city living at its finest! This 4 bed 2.5 bath offers an open floor plan with tons of natural light. First floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a convenient kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Off the kitchen is the back patio suited for all of your fall BBQs. Two car garage comes equipped with a smart garage door for easy opening and closing. Home also includes a Nest thermostat, Ring Doorbell & ADT Alarm system. 2nd floor you have the master suite with TWO closets as well double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower! Both 2nd and 3rd bedroom as well as hall bath are located on 2nd floor. 3rd story is completely renovated, perfect for a 4th bedroom, office or lounge/game room for the kiddos. This beauty won't last long so make your appointment today!