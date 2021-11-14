 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

Welcome to this beautiful Southampton home! This brick bungalow is on an amazing block on one of the prettiest streets in SoHa. When you walk into this beauty, you will find a spacious living room with a mid century style fireplace. This gem boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms. The amazing Kitchen was rehabbed with 42' cabinets, quartz counters, and offers stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with brand new carpet and the LL is the icing on the cake with a great space and a newly added massive bath with double vanity and ceramic tile shower. The exterior has great curb appeal and the backyard has lovely retaining walls and a garage for your off-street parking. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants and much, much more. Make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News