4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

Welcome to this beautiful Southampton home! This brick bungalow is on an amazing block on one of the prettiest streets in SoHa. When you walk into this beauty, you will find a spacious living room with a mid century style fireplace. This gem boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms. The amazing Kitchen was rehabbed with 42' cabinets, quartz counters, and offers stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with brand new carpet and the LL is the icing on the cake with a great space and a newly added massive bath with double vanity and ceramic tile shower. The exterior has great curb appeal and the backyard has lovely retaining walls and a garage for your off-street parking. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants and much, much more. Make your appointment today!