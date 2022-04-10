4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $320,000

Welcome to this charming 3 story home, est. in 1906 & located in the highly sought-after Southwest Gardens neighborhood within walking distance to The Hill & just steps from Tower Grove Park! Welcoming entryway showcasing the stunning staircase complete with original millwork. First floor boasts high ceilings in an open floor plan. Spacious living room leads into separate dining room with flexibility to make the space into an office, 2nd living area…whatever works best for you! Clean classic white cabinets in the kitchen with plenty of storage, breakfast bar and gas range stove. Second floor holds 3 generously sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Primary bedroom comes complete with massive walk-in closet. Third floor holds the spacious private 4th bedroom, or potential for the ultimate hang out space. Fully fenced level yard with room for parking pad in the back.