4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $320,000

MOVE IN READY! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout along with a deep clean carpets is the perfect location within walking distance of the Delmar Loop, minutes from Washington University, Forest Park, Central West End, metro link and concert venues. It offers a large master suite, 2400sqft total living area, with a finished basement, detached 2 car garage, privacy fence, large deck with a pergola perfect for entertaining family and friends. Updates include: New water heater 2020, New AC coil, and new furnace sensors zoned heating and cooling 2020, Flo tech was added along with new toilets in 2020, bluetooth lights, smart thermostats and Arlo camera system and many more updates. Make your appointment today before its to late!