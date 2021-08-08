4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $324,900

Lovely 1.5 Story Brick home in Award Winning Brentwood School District; all 3 schools within 2 blocks! This home is so quaint! Large Living Rm greets you w/ a Wood Burning FP flanked by Stain Glass Windows, plus additional Double Windows. A Beautiful Arched Wall joins the Dining and Liv Room and then opens to a sunny Sitting Room. Walk thru the DR to a beautiful updated Kitchen with Crown Molding, plenty of Wood Cabinets, pull-out shelves, Double Pantries, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Gas Range, and Center Island (negotiable). Main Floor Bedroom can also be used as an office, Large Bedrooms upstairs two with Triple Windows, and two walk-in closets. Upgrades include New Windows, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Wood Floors Refinished in LR, DR & Kitchen, Garage Door, 2 Separate AC Units, HWH, Retaining Wall & Tuckpointing. All great upgrades! A BIG Yard & Close to Parks.