Immaculately updated & walking distance to Lindenwood Park, Mom's Deli & Ted Drewes, this 4bd/3ba ranch is ready for its next owners! Original charm of wood floors, archways, stained glass, built-in's, millwork & fireplaces mix perfectly w/ the modern updates of a redesigned custom kitchen, recessed lighting, updated bathrms, finished lower level, office space & a partially covered deck. The covered front porch & the Cape Cod inspired color scheme creates a memorable first impression while the large flat & fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! The designer kitchen is loaded w/ 42" raised panel cabinets, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, wine cooler, island & pantry. The primary bedrm (originally an addn'l family rm) includes a wood-burning FP, walk-in closet & gorgeous bath w/ walk-in shower. Three addn'l large bedrms & an updated full hall bath complete the main level. Finished lower level showcases a rec rm, full bath, office, access to garage & plenty of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000
