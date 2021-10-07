HERE IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR: Architecturally superior Gingerbread in SoHa - beautiful curb appeal. 1.5 Story w/1917 sq.ft. - 4 BR/3 FULL Baths/2 car detached garage.This home has it all. Besides being super clean & well maintained, this home has all the SoHa charm: arched doorways, stained glass windows, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, gorgeous new gray-tone paint for a fresh, youthful look, OPEN Living room/dining room area for entertaining, & period mill work. Combine all this charm w/ new windows, updated roof & siding, 3 FULL updated bathrooms (one on each level), & a darling, recently updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances & ample newer cabinets. Lots of space for family living w/upstairs bedrooms, & a nicely finished walkout lower level. The neighborhood is truly special, too: quaint & walk-able to Francis Park & the Macklind Ave. District. PLUS has a very active neighborhood w/Block parties/Food trucks/events.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000
