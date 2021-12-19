This one won't last long; popular area and nicely updated. Opportunities such as this are hard to come by. This adorable brick bungalow, in the south city area, is move in ready and waiting for YOU! The historical charm, stained glass windows, hardwood flooring and main floor bath are just some of the features. This home also boasts a 2 car garage and a generous driveway. The eat in kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, updated baths, and being freshly painted, new windows and light fixtures make this home even more desirable. There is so much functional space and natural light in this home. Stroll on down to the partially finished basement for even more space. The backyard is fenced, clean and ready for your family BBQs. This home is so convenient to shopping, great dining, entertainment and highways. Centrally located in STL. MUST SEE. broker/owner
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.