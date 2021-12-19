4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

This one won't last long; popular area and nicely updated. Opportunities such as this are hard to come by. This adorable brick bungalow, in the south city area, is move in ready and waiting for YOU! The historical charm, stained glass windows, hardwood flooring and main floor bath are just some of the features. This home also boasts a 2 car garage and a generous driveway. The eat in kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, updated baths, and being freshly painted, new windows and light fixtures make this home even more desirable. There is so much functional space and natural light in this home. Stroll on down to the partially finished basement for even more space. The backyard is fenced, clean and ready for your family BBQs. This home is so convenient to shopping, great dining, entertainment and highways. Centrally located in STL. MUST SEE. broker/owner