4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

What a lovely treat awaits you in sought after Bellerive Acres subdivision & community. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has been newly restored & cherished. The 2 story foyer leads to the living room w/ leaded glass windows, built-in bookcases & a beautiful wood fireplace mantle. Off the liviing room is a bright sunroom & the dining room that opens to the updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite countertops & a built-in breakfast nook. All of the bedrooms are a generous size & 2 full baths are very sweet. The lower level has a wonderful rec room w/ paneled & beamed ceiling, a stylish bar, workout room & walks out to the large yard w/ a pool & deck that overlooks the University of Missouri St. Louis. Pretty wood floors almost throughout the entire home and so much charm. Gorgeous/mature trees & even a darling wishing well!

