What a lovely treat awaits you in sought after Bellerive Acres subdivision & community. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has been newly restored & cherished. The 2 story foyer leads to the living room w/ leaded glass windows, built-in bookcases & a beautiful wood fireplace mantle. Off the liviing room is a bright sunroom & the dining room that opens to the updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite countertops & a built-in breakfast nook. All of the bedrooms are a generous size & 2 full baths are very sweet. The lower level has a wonderful rec room w/ paneled & beamed ceiling, a stylish bar, workout room & walks out to the large yard w/ a pool & deck that overlooks the University of Missouri St. Louis. Pretty wood floors almost throughout the entire home and so much charm. Gorgeous/mature trees & even a darling wishing well!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Schumaker officially named bench coach for new manager Marmol. McGee, Maddux, Albert, Clapp, Warner and Eversgerd all return as coaches.