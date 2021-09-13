4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

WELCOME HOME to this well maintained 4 BDRM, 2 BTH brick tri level w/2200+ sq ft on nearly half acre RIGHT across the street from Lindbergh High School! Exterior feat newer siding, newer arch shingle roof (16), NEW AC, covered porch, oversized tuck under 2 car garage w/new door & opener (19), large driveway & multi tiered deck overlooking HUGE, level backyard! Open fl plan interior feat entry foyer up to main level w/vaulted living rm boating tons of natural light & leads to sep dining rm area w/wood sliders out to 1st level of deck. Spacious kitchen w/new tile floor (19), wood cabinets, breakfast bar & pantry. Two sets of stairs take you to HUGE great rm w/STUNNING wall to wall stone WB FP. Atrium door to upper level deck. Make your way back down to the main level to find 3 bdrms & large full bth. Partially finished walk out LL includes rec/family area w/lookout windows, 4th bedroom & renovated (17) full bth w/walk in shower. Close to HWYs, shopping & schools! MUST SEE!