Located in the City of Sunset Hills in sought after Lindbergh Schools this one owner home on .51 acre lot features large porch addition w/ thermal insulated windows, deck (re-built '17), extra large family rm (sq ft was extended from original plan), thermal insulated windows with grids, bar area, fireplace, separate formal living & dining rooms, 4 beds (including large master suite w/ walk-in closet w/ wire shelving),& main floor laundry. It has hardwood flooring in fam room & newer parquet entry. Eat-in kitchen has ample space. Large unfinished walk-out bsmt w/ rough-in for bath. Landscaped, level, private yard backs to woods & walking trails. Bathrooms have newer vanities & ceramic tile. Roof replaced in last 10 years w/ 30 yr arch shingle, gutter guards. HVAC replaced in ‘14, 70 gallon water heater ’17. Crown molding in the master bed, living & dining rooms; 2 French doors, & 2 car oversize garage. Sellers prefer to sell home as-is. 2 Mantles & piano stay.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900
