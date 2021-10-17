4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

Incredible Home and Great High Pointe location. Walk to Forest Park, 1 mile to Washington University, 2 Miles to Clayton Business District, 5-10 minutes from many of the best St Louis area hospitals, shopping and Great Highway access. 4 Large bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. 2 Bedrooms have Full Bathrooms. 2 Story with Main floor Master Suite, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Sunroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Many updates including New Zoned Heating and Cooling systems. Beautiful home with stone patio and a 5 car parking pad. Washington University and Clayton area affordable quality brick 2 story.