4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

CHARM MEETS LOCATION in this stunning home that sits directly across Carondelet Park with a WATER VIEW!!! This 4 bed/2.5 bath all brick bungalow is here to impress! NEW ROOF COMING SOON, UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM IN LOWER LEVEL. As you step through the front door into foyer, you are greeted by gleaming refinished original hardwood floors that flow throughout the main level. New paint through home as well. Continue your tour & be stunned by a gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances including gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as modern tile backsplash. Spacious living/dining room combo with fireplace, and office/bedroom complete the main floor. Notice the stained glass throughout that provides excellent charm & character to the home. 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath complete upper level. New Full Bath in LL. Level backyard, 2-car garage w/ additional carport make a perfect entertaining space for family & friends. Shopping, dining, schools, & more near by!