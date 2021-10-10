4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000

Century Home in the great Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood is located on family-friendly Westminster Plc. Special features include beautiful refinished hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floor, original architectural features - stained glass windows, built-in bookcases and a mantel over a gas fireplace. The open floor plan gives the home a modern feel, but it is original to the house. The bonus room off of the dining room overlooks a spacious backyard that is great for entertaining and space to add a garage. Relax on the main floor deck or steal away to the private second floor deck off the master bdrm. This home has 3 + bedrooms on the second floor, including one with lots of built-in closets, and plenty of room to create an additional bathroom if desired. Additional space on the 3rd floor hosts another bedroom and large playroom or office space. Seller will not entertain offers from an investor that would want to use property as a rental. Home does not have central air.