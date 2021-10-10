Century Home in the great Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood is located on family-friendly Westminster Plc. Special features include beautiful refinished hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floor, original architectural features - stained glass windows, built-in bookcases and a mantel over a gas fireplace. The open floor plan gives the home a modern feel, but it is original to the house. The bonus room off of the dining room overlooks a spacious backyard that is great for entertaining and space to add a garage. Relax on the main floor deck or steal away to the private second floor deck off the master bdrm. This home has 3 + bedrooms on the second floor, including one with lots of built-in closets, and plenty of room to create an additional bathroom if desired. Additional space on the 3rd floor hosts another bedroom and large playroom or office space. Seller will not entertain offers from an investor that would want to use property as a rental. Home does not have central air.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.