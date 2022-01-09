4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000

This Fox Park circa 1892 4+ bedroom home, within walking distance to Fox Park and businesses, offers plenty of space; soaring ceilings, and the home has retained just enough of the old world charm in keeping with the original classic proportions. Original wood floors. Two switchback staircases to 2nd and 3rd floors. Four decorative fireplaces. Kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and separate staircase to 2nd fl. Full bath on first floor. The upstairs bedrooms are flush with natural light and there's a dressing room, with custom closet organizers, which can be converted back to a bedroom. The 3rd floor offers a huge area with many possible uses, wet bar, and tons of natural light. Out back you'll appreciate the two car garage with extra pad for parking with a separate storage building.