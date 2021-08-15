Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with over 2800 sq ft in an AMAZING location minutes away from the best of Brentwood's shopping! You are greeted with your spacious living room featuring a stone wood-burning fireplace and gorgeously gleaming wood floors that continue throughout most of the main level! Continue into your kitchen with tile floor & backsplash & ss appliances! This home has been expanded to include a family room with lovely bay window that overlooks the backyard! Your main level is completed by the spacious master, a second bedroom, & full bath! Upstairs features two more generously sized bedrooms! Basement has been finished, offering plenty of space for entertaining or an office with a second full bath and loads of storage! Your fenced backyard has been turned into great getaway with a deck & large stone paver patio surrounded by thoughtful landscaping! Home has been updated with newer windows, & a 4-zone HVAC system! Schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000
