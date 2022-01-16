4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000

This 3 story Row House in Fox Park has over 2,900 square feet and is a must see! There are so many wonderful features to this home that must be mentioned. Original hardwood floors on main floor, 5 fireplaces thru out, elegant dining room, gourmet kitchen boosts granite counter tops, center island, butler pantry with 2 sided wine rack, custom soft close cabinets, custom farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dual fuel oven and HEATED KITCHEN FLOOR! Did I mention NO PLASTER in this home? 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor, one can be used as another family room and boosts beautiful windows. 2nd floor bath has updated flooring and cast iron clawfoot tub! Master bedroom is so spacious, window seat, Elfa closet organizers in his and her closets. Master bath has double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. This home has central vac, zoned HVAC, nest thermostat 10 ft. ceilings, alarm system and so much more to appreciate. Hurry, make your appointment today and make it yours!