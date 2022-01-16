This 3 story Row House in Fox Park has over 2,900 square feet and is a must see! There are so many wonderful features to this home that must be mentioned. Original hardwood floors on main floor, 5 fireplaces thru out, elegant dining room, gourmet kitchen boosts granite counter tops, center island, butler pantry with 2 sided wine rack, custom soft close cabinets, custom farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dual fuel oven and HEATED KITCHEN FLOOR! Did I mention NO PLASTER in this home? 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor, one can be used as another family room and boosts beautiful windows. 2nd floor bath has updated flooring and cast iron clawfoot tub! Master bedroom is so spacious, window seat, Elfa closet organizers in his and her closets. Master bath has double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. This home has central vac, zoned HVAC, nest thermostat 10 ft. ceilings, alarm system and so much more to appreciate. Hurry, make your appointment today and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fierceton, a 2016 Whitfield School grad, lost the honor after reports surfaced that she had provided ‘false narratives’ to get the scholarship.
Health officials urge St. Louis-area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records
Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis: ‘Until we get past this particular record-high surge, people should not be engaging in anything other than essential activities.’
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Two commercial pilots on a cargo flight were killed in the high-speed plane crash Saturday evening.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
One firefighter was killed and two others were injured in the fire in a north St. Louis building, according to the fire department.
The employee, Bretton DeLaria, created fake invoices to defraud St. Louis University.
New COVID-19 cases among state government workers are rolling in at more than 200 per day.