 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

You wont want to miss this picture perfect gingerbread in South Hampton. Minutes from Macklind, Francis Park, and Ted Drewes. Immerse yourself in city living at its finest. This home boasts gleaming wood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a finished basement, and a detached 2 car garage. The curb appeal on this home WOW's! Custom wood plank walls and updated lighting will have you not ever wanting to leave! Make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports