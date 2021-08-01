4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

You wont want to miss this picture perfect gingerbread in South Hampton. Minutes from Macklind, Francis Park, and Ted Drewes. Immerse yourself in city living at its finest. This home boasts gleaming wood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a finished basement, and a detached 2 car garage. The curb appeal on this home WOW's! Custom wood plank walls and updated lighting will have you not ever wanting to leave! Make your appointment today!