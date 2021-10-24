LOCATION!!!! This completely remodeled home has everything you are looking for. As you enter the first floor you are greeted with an open floor plan with new wide plank hardwood floors throughout. The 9ft ceilings, crown molding, and canned lighting set this great room apart from the others. The kitchen was not an after thought. Custom soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and subway tile backsplash. French doors that allow an abundance of natural light while leading to the spacious deck. A main floor bedroom or office space. Main floor bath with updated 24 inch tiles. Each bathroom has tile floors, custom vanities, and tiled showers. The wrought iron balusters will catch your eye as you head to the second floor. A large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, extended walk in closet, and an ensuite bathroom. Spacious laundry room. Freshly painted walls and trim. Owner has meticulously maintained this home. Your search ends here!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $348,000
