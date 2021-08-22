4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

119.00 a Foot!!! Beat That!! Gorgeous home in Tower Grove Heights neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms, a family room, office, 2nd floor laundry/exercise room sun room/mud room off of the kitchen, open living room dining room, the kitchen flows nicely for entertaining and hardwood floors. Newer 200 amp electric box! Newer basement windows and exterior steel door. Updated plumbing, newer bathrooms, one over sized with a whirlpool tub, both bathrooms have ceramic flooring and walls. The kitchen has been updated, very large island w/much storage space, pantry, dishwasher, disposal and ceramic flooring. One bedroom on the 2nd floor would be great for a nursery. Foyer is a light and bright entry point with marble flooring. The 2nd floor office opens to a balcony. Thermal windows throughout, even on the sun porch. Main flr bedroom & bathroom. The parking in the rear can house two cars.