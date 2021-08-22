119.00 a Foot!!! Beat That!! Gorgeous home in Tower Grove Heights neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms, a family room, office, 2nd floor laundry/exercise room sun room/mud room off of the kitchen, open living room dining room, the kitchen flows nicely for entertaining and hardwood floors. Newer 200 amp electric box! Newer basement windows and exterior steel door. Updated plumbing, newer bathrooms, one over sized with a whirlpool tub, both bathrooms have ceramic flooring and walls. The kitchen has been updated, very large island w/much storage space, pantry, dishwasher, disposal and ceramic flooring. One bedroom on the 2nd floor would be great for a nursery. Foyer is a light and bright entry point with marble flooring. The 2nd floor office opens to a balcony. Thermal windows throughout, even on the sun porch. Main flr bedroom & bathroom. The parking in the rear can house two cars.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.
Hochman: ‘You see how full it is.’ With 25,938 in the stands, frustrated Cardinals frustrated the fans, yet again
There are a lot of empty seats as Cards' ace starts key game that team loses to Brewers.
Announcers not being on site continues to create problems.