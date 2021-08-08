4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is the perfect location within walking distance of the Delmar Loop. It offers a large master suite, 2400sqft total living area, with a finished basement, detached 2 car garage, new kitchen appliances, privacy fence, large deck with a pergola perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home offers gutter leaf protection, alarm system, and driveway security gate. Updates include: New water heater 2020, New AC coil, and new furnace sensors zoned heating and cooling 2020, new appliances 2020 stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, Flo tech was added along with new toilets in 2020, bluetooth lights, smart thermostats and Arlo camera system and many more updates. This is a must see. Great location for Washington University & UMSL. Make your appointment today before its to late!