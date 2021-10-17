4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

This Victorian 4-bedroom beauty (Circa 1890s) has great curb appeal. Fenced back yard and garage (with working garage door opener). Home has a front and back stair case with painted period millwork. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Large eat in kitchen. House needs work but would be a real charmer when complete. There is a small bath w/shower on the first floor along with a full bath (needs work) on 2nd level. Walk up to the third level to find a lovely large room (for your private study or make it an extra bedroom). IMPORTANT: Home is being sold in as-is condition with no warranties or inspections by Seller. If you are a buyer looking to live in the home, look into the FHA 203K construction loan program. Mary Flynn at AmeriGold would be a good contact to discuss how this loan works - (636) 530-9700. Make your appointment today!