4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is rented at $770/month and generating great cash flow. There are wood floors throughout the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New hot water heater in April 2021. The home does need some repairs due to a crack in the back wall of the home, and has been priced accordingly. Property to be sold as is, with seller to do no inspections or repairs. This property is managed by a property manager.