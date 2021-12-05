 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

With 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this is a great investment opportunity or owner desiring to invest sweat equity. The property needs work (i.e.Kitchen has been gutted). Home offers four bedrooms, with a master suite (.5 bath) on the main. Moreover there is an additional room attached on the back for additional space off of the kitchen and added to the bedroom upstairs. Upstairs consists of three bedrooms with two having additional room space attached for desk space or extra living quarters and one full bath. Home is being sold AS IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News