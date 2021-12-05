4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

With 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this is a great investment opportunity or owner desiring to invest sweat equity. The property needs work (i.e.Kitchen has been gutted). Home offers four bedrooms, with a master suite (.5 bath) on the main. Moreover there is an additional room attached on the back for additional space off of the kitchen and added to the bedroom upstairs. Upstairs consists of three bedrooms with two having additional room space attached for desk space or extra living quarters and one full bath. Home is being sold AS IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections.