4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000

Welcome Home to this beautifully renovated 1.5 Story charmer! Situated in a great neighborhood w/ easy access to Hwy. 64, the covered front porch is perfect for greeting new neighbors. Enter to gorgeous engineered wood flooring, cased windows & doorways, huge windows allowing tons of light, and incredible appointments found in higher end homes. The Family Room has built in cabinetry and fireplace with extended mantle flanked by windows, and opens to a large Dining Room with Butlers Pantry, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen is fully remodeled w/ white cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, SS Appliances and triple window over the sink. And the Master Suite…WOW! How about the built-in make up vanity, double closets, and stunning Master Bath w/ custom tile? Two additional bedrooms in the upper level can also be used as an office or rec. room. New roof, gutters, downspouts, windows, electrical and plumbing! Passed Richmond Heights inspection and available for immediate occupancy!