4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000

Opportunity to own one and rent another, rent them both out or convert to single family home. Recently refinished hardwood flooring. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Both kitchens updated with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, new faucets, new stainless steel appliances and cabinet hardware. updated lighting and ceiling fans. Bathrooms updated with luxury vinyl flooring. Main level bath has new shower door. All stair rails and balusters updated. New landscaping. Window trim & doors painted. Walking distance to Heman Park & U City Dog Park. Restaurants and shopping nearby. (Duplicate listing of MLS# 21081074.)