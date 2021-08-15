4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000

Charm abounds in this spacious home. The covered front porch is perfect for leisure and sets the tone for a special home within. A glass inlaid front door opens to a warm living room with built in cabinetry, rich wood floors and beautiful stained windows. Direct access to a well sized dining with an opening to the kitchen is perfect for easy living and entertaining. An updated kitchen opens to a breakfast room with a large picture window overlooking an enchanted back patio. A powder room completes the main. 4 Bedrooms on the 2nd floor plus a full bathroom and a spectacular designated closet room off the primary bedroom. The backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. 2 Car detached garage. Within minutes of Forest park, Washington University and I/64.