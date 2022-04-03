Historic Victorian beauty in excellent downtown location oozing with potential! This 4 bed 3.5 bath row house in coveted LaSalle Park features 3,500 sq ft of incredible living space with gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous millwork, 11' ceilings, stunning staircases, & tons of historic charm. The grand entry leads to the large living & dining rooms sporting their own fireplaces & separated by a gorgeous original pocket door. The kitchen is enormous with stainless appliances & sunny breakfast room. The 2nd level sports 3 enormous bedrooms & 2 full baths including the master suite with a beautiful clawfoot tub. The 3rd level is its own private suite with 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. The lower level with magnificent stone arches, walks out to back yard with deck & 2 car garage. Location is FANTASIC! Nestled on a private, tree lined street & just a 5 minute walk to Busch Stadium, 4 Hands Brewery, Nestle Purina, & more! This is a rare opportunity to bring a turn of the century gem back to life!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000
