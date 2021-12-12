This beautifully renovated home is set within a stone's throw to Fox Park! This home is an entertainer's paradise, with a rare double covered deck and rooftop deck! Inside, find an IG-worthy kitchen featuring trendy Granite solid surface Countertops and backsplash paired with Black Stainless appliances are guaranteed to be a wow factor to your family and friends! Entertain with ease in this open concept home. Need some extra space? The basement is fully finished with a den, one bedroom and one bathroom. Don't forget about the secure garage-port parking. When you crave a cultural or culinary fix, you're within an easy walk to the many bars, restaurants and the many coffee/tea/smoothie shops that call Fox Park home. Come see this beauty and prepare to fall in love! This historic beauty was TOTALLY renovated with NEW ELECTRIC, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ZONED HVAC, NEW SEWER LINE, NEW WATER LINE, NEW TPO ROOF, and NEW WINDOWS. Ready for another 132 years of memories!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000
