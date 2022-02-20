This wonderful Kirkwood cottage is now available! Great curb appeal on this quiet street, draws you into this charming home. Enter into the large & light living room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace. On to the sunny dining room & kitchen with lots of custom cabinets & gas stove. Three nice-sized bedrooms & main hall bath round out the first floor. Upstairs is another bedroom, sitting area, large walk-in closet & half-bath. Down the stairs you will enter a glass-enclosed sun porch with heated floors. Head out to the deck overlooking the private & professionally landscaped backyard-perfect for gardening, relaxing & entertaining! Back inside, head downstairs to the partially finished lower level with full bath & nice laundry room with cabinets & folding space & plenty of storage space & garage. Great location! Walk to Downtown Kirkwood Farmer's market, shops, library, restaurants, theatre & to Kirkwood Park. Located in the award-winning Kirkwood School District, this home has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $360,000
