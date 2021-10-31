4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $365,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! NEW PRICE! Beautiful St Louis Hills home on quiet block near Francis Park. Living room features custom built ins and gas fireplace. Dining room leads to attractive kitchen with fresh wood cabinets, built ins and solid surface tops. Hardwood floors on main level, original millwork throughout. Central vacuum system. Bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Oversize master bedroom and master bath w/radiant heated floor. Screened in porch on both levels. Partially finished lower level plus laundry room, generous workshop area and half bath. HSA one year warranty included. Conveniently located near schools, parks, restaurants and entertainment.