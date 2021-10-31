GREAT OPPORTUNITY! NEW PRICE! Beautiful St Louis Hills home on quiet block near Francis Park. Living room features custom built ins and gas fireplace. Dining room leads to attractive kitchen with fresh wood cabinets, built ins and solid surface tops. Hardwood floors on main level, original millwork throughout. Central vacuum system. Bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Oversize master bedroom and master bath w/radiant heated floor. Screened in porch on both levels. Partially finished lower level plus laundry room, generous workshop area and half bath. HSA one year warranty included. Conveniently located near schools, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.