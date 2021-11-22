4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $369,000

Welcome to this wonderfully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in highly sought after University City. The house is move-in ready so come take a look! Inside you will find a spacious main floor with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, which includes an updated master suite. You will love the sunroom with all the windows & lots of space! Kitchen is equipped with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Other highlights of the first floor are beautiful hardwood floors, lots of windows, & fresh paint. Downstairs there is an additional living area with good light, new carpet & fresh paint. There is an additional bedroom & a full bath, as well as a bonus room that could work as an exercise room or office. Plenty of storage & a separate laundry room too. Don't miss the rear entry 2 car garage, side deck, & nice back yard. Close to Ruth Park Golf Course, highways, shopping, & restaurants! With so many updates & features this house is a must see!!