4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $370,000

Rare opportunity to own a true 4-bedroom house in Shaw for under $400,000! This like-new townhome features tall ceilings and gorgeous hardwood throughout the main floor. You will love the layout that includes living room, formal dining room AND family room on 1st fl. The large kitchen opens into a versatile breakfast area or mudroom, and walks out to the perfect deck! Second floor features three great bedrooms - including a huge primary BR suite with dressing area. Don't miss the large, convenient laundry room! Large 4th BR or rec room is on the 3rd floor. It's the ideal space for guests or teenagers!. A large dry basement, low-maintenance fenced yard and a spacious two-car garage complete the package. Updates include extensive tuckpointing and brand new HVAC upstairs! This home is turnkey, and just 2 blocks from magnificent Tower Grove Park! Move right in and start enjoying the wonderful, walkable neighborhood! Showings start Saturday, 1/15 at noon. Open Sunday 1-3!