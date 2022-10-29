4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $374,900

Showings start on Fri (10/28) at 10 a.m. Open houses on Sat (10/29), 2-4 p.m. and Sun (10/30), 1-4 p.m. Great home and location in the Lindbergh School District! This 5-year old single family home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and partially finished lower level. The first floor is an open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features a gas stove, island and pantry. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space, 3 full bathrooms (two en suite in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom), office nock and laundry room. Partially finished lower level with recreation room, storage space and bathroom rough-in. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. 2-car garage. Landscaping, mowing, snow removal and street maintenance are covered by a quarterly fee. Located next to St. Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch and within walking distance to Grant's Farm and Grant's Trail. Easy access to I-270, I-44 and I-55.