Amazing City opportunity...Single family 1.5 story home beautifully renovated and open with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms; gorgeous wood floors, large windows and second floor laundry PLUS a 1 bedroom/1bath cottage on the rear of the property. This could be rented short or long term as an AirBNB or in-law suite. Main house has a large custom kitchen with large island and extra breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find a spa like full bath with tub and separate shower, three bedrooms and a laundry closet all with newer windows. First floor includes a hearth room currently being used as an office, a nicely updated full bath and a good sized bedroom. As you head out to the fully fenced back yard you could enjoy time on the screened porch and overlook the beautiful gardens. Cottage on the property has a full kitchen, laundry and updated bathroom and large bedroom with a dedicated dining/separate living space as well. Let this extra space earn you money!!! Roof and systems are newer.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000
