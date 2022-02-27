 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000

The character is endless in this 4bd/1.5ba University City home! Gorgeous brick and stone exterior lined with copper gutters, and be pleasantly surprised when the lovely landscaping beds return to bloom! Enjoy the cozy warmth of radiant heat and gas fireplace, flanked by built-in shelves and stained glass windows. Rich wood floors chase through the large dining room and into the updated kitchen, where you'll find stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The bonus room in the back of the home overlooks the large deck and fenced-in yard, a perfect place to come in from the two-car garage to hang your coat. Upstairs you'll find four well-appointed bedrooms and a hall bath with classic University City charm. The basement is dry and ready to be finished entirely! Walkable to coffee shops, restaurants, and parks. Come make University City home!

