The character is endless in this 4bd/1.5ba University City home! Gorgeous brick and stone exterior lined with copper gutters, and be pleasantly surprised when the lovely landscaping beds return to bloom! Enjoy the cozy warmth of radiant heat and gas fireplace, flanked by built-in shelves and stained glass windows. Rich wood floors chase through the large dining room and into the updated kitchen, where you'll find stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The bonus room in the back of the home overlooks the large deck and fenced-in yard, a perfect place to come in from the two-car garage to hang your coat. Upstairs you'll find four well-appointed bedrooms and a hall bath with classic University City charm. The basement is dry and ready to be finished entirely! Walkable to coffee shops, restaurants, and parks. Come make University City home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.