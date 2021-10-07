OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 9.26 1-3 P.M. Built in 1895 home resides in historic SHAW neighborhood & boasts 3 floors---over 2,800 square feet--WOW! This beauty is the perfect blend between old & new---w/ oodles of space & original millwork & floors throughout. So much character! Main floor fireplaces (2) are truly works of art. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops-maple cabinets, & stainless steel appliances w/ a convenient half bath tucked around the corner. Second floor has 3 bedrooms & a HUGE bath/laundry room combo---No more lugging wash down to the basement. A covered back porch is located on the 2nd floor w/ the perfect view of the back yard. 3rd floor is a nice surprise, w/ its own heating/cooling system, & over 500 sq.ft. of finished space! WORTH NOTING: ALL NEW in 2021---SEWER LATERAL--3rd floor windows--water heater--back yard fencing. PLUS a newer roof!! Enjoy both Tower Grove Park & Botanical Gardens. Choose to live on the most perfect street in all of SHAW!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000
